Fitchburg family, I urge you to support our two most experienced, hard working, and compassionate council members for re-election this April.
Dorothy Krause is an alder who is consistently engaged and present. I have lived in Fitchburg for over twelve years. In 2012, an apartment fire ravaged my apartment on Guilford Road.
The following day, Dorothy showed up and introduced herself as my county supervisor and told me that if my family or my neighbors needed anything, that she would be there. She has consistently done that for her county and city constituents.
She keeps residents aware of programs, policy decisions, events, county news, learning resources and for every election pre COVID does the unglamorous door to door work of talking to neighbors. Few in our district do not know who she is.
She was the driving force behind the council's decision to establish a more accessible polling location by forming a partnership with Little John's and personally funded signage to ensure neighbors knew of the change, so the city did not have to pay.
Julia Arata-Fratta is an alder who is thorough. She is a mentor, colleague, and has an attention to detail that is unmatched on the Council.
In her five years as alder, she worked with staff to establish the Healthy Neighborhood Initiative, a grant program that has supported dozens of nonprofits to serve hundreds of residents experiencing youth programming gaps, workforce, and food insecurity. She created a Spanish Language program in partnership with La Movida and FACTV.
She privately and publicly fundraised for an inclusive playground that can host kids of all ability levels. And because of her leadership, we will have a community center for residents of the Leopold Neighborhood, outside of her district.
Council President Arata-Fratta is involved, engaged, data driven, and provides smart economically efficient ways to center human beings in our decision making processes.
A Council with Dorothy and Julia will ensure that all of our residents' voices are heard and that we center equity, inclusivity, and community.
If you live in Districts 1 and 2, volunteer, advocate, and give them your vote on April 6.
Joe Maldonado
Fitchburg Common Council, District 1