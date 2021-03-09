Time is running out for convincing the City of Fitchburg to stop working on plans to double the width of Lacy Road between Seminole Hwy and Fitchrona Rd. A proposal to do this was unveiled at a Public Meeting on Feb 17.
Safety improvements to this stretch of Lacy Road -- along with resurfacing of the road and installation of a 10’ wide multi-use path on the north side of Lacy -- are certainly needed. What’s not needed are two 8-foot wide “buffered” bike lanes, a 5-foot wide sidewalk and 7-foot wide grass terrace on the south side of Lacy, a median averaging 3-foot wide, curb and gutter on both sides, a storm sewer, and two stormwater detention basins.
Deleting these components from the Feb. 17 proposal, except where safety improvements are needed, will save millions of dollars and result in a new, safe road that preserves the rural character of driving on it. Plus, the environmental footprint of the new road will be minimized, dozens of mature hardwood trees will not be cut down, and stormwater will be greatly reduced.
More details about this proposal are at: fitchburgwi.gov/DocumentCenter/View/21630/Lacy-Rd-PIM-Presentation?bidId=
Jay Hochmuth
Fitchburg