As Fitchburg residents for more than 20 years, we have found much to enjoy and applaud in this community.
However, we have also noticed a long-standing unwillingness or inability to enhance the lives of those living in the poorer neighborhoods in the city, which are largely populated by people of color. The decision to locate the library on Lacy Road is just one example.
This is why we were pleased to see the inclusion in last year’s Capital Improvement Plan of two projects aimed specifically at the city’s more challenged neighborhoods: a community center called The Hub near Fish Hatchery Road and Leopold School, and a Teen Center in the Verona Road West Neighborhood.
We, along with many community members, strongly supported these two projects before the Common Council. Now, to our surprise, the updated CIP delays The Hub project by one year and puts off the Teen Center until 2030!
Fitchburg officials like to tout the racial and ethnic diversity of our city. We think it’s time to put that professed appreciation for diversity into meaningful action. We urge the Common Council to amend the CIP and keep these two projects, and especially the Teen Center, on track. Investment in both projects has already begun.
Let’s build on that investment rather than letting it go to waste. The young people in our community have waited long enough for positive attention from the city.
Sue and Paul Fieber
Fitchburg