I am writing to voice my support for a community center in the Fish Hatchery Road area (known as The Hub) and a Teen Center in the Verona Road West Neighborhood.
As a recent college graduate and someone who moved from another state and started a new job about a year ago, lives alone, and has siblings ranging from 7 to 21 years old, I understand how important it is to have a community.
The pandemic has only made this more apparent, as I’ve see my younger siblings missing out on any significant social and extracurricular activities, the toll it has taken on them, and the positive difference I’ve seen now that those opportunities have started to return to some degree.
There is ample evidence that youth and community programs, like teen and community centers, furnish improved academic outcomes and reduced crime rates. A review from UC Berkeley concludes that reinvesting in things like “housing, access to jobs, good education, healthy environments, access to social and health services, transportation, and [...] safe places to walk, recreate, and live” effectively reduce neighborhood crime more than expanded policing (law.berkeley.edu/wp-content/uploads/2016/07/Youth-Violence-for-Boys-and-Men-of-Color-.pdf).
The teen center falls within this group of resources. Reduced crime and reduced violence are just one piece of the puzzle, but this article demonstrates the tangible impact that the Hub and the teen center can make.
The need for resources like this is made even more urgent by the opportunity gaps that exist in our country and in Wisconsin in particular. As of October 2019, “declining scores for the lowest-performing students resulted in Wisconsin again having the widest [racial] achievement gap of any state, according to the state Department of Public Instruction” (nationalassembly.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/schoolsuccessbrief.pdf).
COVID has put a spotlight on these gaps that exist racially and between social classes, particularly in our health outcomes. I feel, and evidence has shown, that extracurricular activities, safe social outlets, and other opportunities that the teen center and the Hub could provide can work to bridge this gap.
And the time to act is now. These gaps exist now and if we wait until 2030 to invest in the teen center, an entire generation of teens will have missed out on the opportunities.
These community resources are something Fitchburg is sorely missing already, so it’s time to invest in the teen center and the Hub as soon as we can.
Ethan Piper
Fitchburg