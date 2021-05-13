On May 25 the Fitchburg Common Council will decide the width of Lacy Rd between Seminole Hwy and Fitchrona Rd and the size of it’s environmental footprint. Safety improvements, installing a multi-use path next to the road, and several other project components are certainly needed.
However, we hope the Lacy Rd Advisory Group, when it meets the week of May 9, discusses the need for (and alternatives to) the following components of the proposal tabled by the Council on April 27: a) 5’ bike lanes on both sides of the road and b) a 7’ terrace, grading/filling for a future sidewalk, and curb/gutter on the south side.
Tree/habitat loss (and other environmental impacts) related to a proposal reviewed by the Council on April 27 (estimated cost $5.7 Million) can be reduced significantly by: a) keeping the new road on top of the existing road more closely in some areas; b) building a retaining wall (where needed) on the multi-use path’s north side (and a “safety” barrier on the path’s south side) between Commerce Park Dr and Rock Ridge Rd; c) placing a guard rail along the south side of the new road (where needed); d) making the terrace east of Commerce Park Dr wide enough to protect existing trees on the road’s north side; e) installing street lights only at intersections; and f) reducing the bike lanes to 3’ and the multi-use path to 8’ (the Badger State Trail’s width).
The cost of these 7 components, along with the number of trees saved, is unknown as of May 9. Also unknown is whether this information will be available by May 25.
That’s why we recently asked the City to post on its website by May 21: 1) the results of a comprehensive survey of trees within the footprint of the proposal staff recommends for approval on May 25 and 2) the estimated cost of each component of: a) the staff proposal and b) an alternative project that includes the 7 items listed above.
This will allow an “apples to apples” comparison of the cost and impacts of both proposals to occur before the Council votes on May 25. If you agree the Council should have this information before it votes, we hope you consider contacting individual Council members or sending an email to all members at council&mayor@fitchburgwi.gov.
Joe Arida, Sue Easterday, Jay Hochmuth and Tom Thoresen
Fitchburg