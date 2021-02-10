Oregon Allies has been working with various community organizations and institutions over the past few years to increase awareness of inequities, and more importantly offering time and resources to help solve the challenges faced. The Oregon School District is growing rapidly and there are some important elections coming up.
As we have grown in our allies' work in the community, we believe that inclusion and equity are priorities that must be clearly called out as people evaluate local candidates for leadership positions.
OSD is a front runner in many areas, and there is great potential to be the leaders in ensuring that all students and families are welcome and safe in the community in which they reside.
We believe in asking for accountability and answers with depth from candidates, as well as current elected officials, to help us all clearly see individuals’ policy platforms. This will ultimately instill deeper constituent confidence.
Finally, we believe that allies can come from all political ideologies. Mudslinging and political grandstanding is never productive; it is a distraction from the urgent work before us and does not bring unity to our community.
Our school board members hold a great deal of responsibility determining budget, staff allotment, administrative reviews, property upkeep and acquisition, and more, all while upholding the long term growth and development plan in place.
This two year responsibility does not come without weight. As such, we make the following endorsement for current school board candidates based on responses to our questionnaire and their own previous examples of action, in which the scoring rubric can be found on our website:
For Area 1, Dr. Mary Lokuta. Dr. Lokuta has not only illustrated that she holds a clear understanding of the complex nature of equity and inclusion, she also provided concrete ideas on how to continue supporting and moving forward these values within OSD.
For Area 3, Troy Pankratz. Troy illustrated that he not only values equity and inclusion, but also understands the unique role and responsibility school board members have in moving the work forward in meaningful and sustainable ways.
Dana Kobernusz, Coral Goplin, Melissa Kingsley and Andrea Below
Oregon Allies