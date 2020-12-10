Growing up in a small town in rural Wisconsin, I have always voted. It was a responsibility my parents taught me was an important responsibility for the good of the wider community. When my children were young, I took them with me as I voted.
Participating in the election process is a sacred task which is a part of our civic duty. This year’s presidential election was no exception. I believe no matter who you voted for in the 2020 presidential race, collectively we participated in the most consequential election of our lifetime.
With the recount now underway in Dane and Milwaukee counties, I have been reflecting on my own election day experience. For health and safety reasons during the pandemic, as a resident of Fitchburg I opted to vote by mail.
I was able to follow the progress of my ballot on MyVoteWisconsin. I am grateful for the many ways the dedicated county clerks and poll workers provided for us to cast our ballots.
Then on November 3, I did something for the very first time. I served a four-hour shift as a “poll chaplain” with another local pastor. We were stationed on the grounds of Leopold Community School, outside the polling location.
The Wisconsin Interfaith Voter Engagement Campaign recruited faith leaders from across Wisconsin to be a nonpartisan, peaceful, and prayerful presence at the polls. As poll chaplains, we were prepared for potential incidents of voter intimidation. I had participated in training which suggested potential responses to a variety of situations, such as informing election officials should there be concerns, and to stand with anyone being harassed.
However, no concerns emerged during my shift. My experience contrasts with the unsubstantiated calls regarding voter fraud in the news today. As a poll chaplain, I checked in with the poll workers. I talked with people from groups who were serving as observers.
Everyone wore masks and physically distanced to protect one another from the coronavirus. I watched as voters entered the school building, while others voted at the curb. The morning was a wonderful testament to democracy in action.
Every voter, and every vote, is an essential component to the health of our democracy. As the process continues towards the electoral college, culminating in the Presidential Inauguration on January 20, 2021, my faith in the integrity of our election process continues to be affirmed.
Rev. Kris Gorton
Fitchburg