I am writing today to express the disappointment I have after hearing that the most recent draft of the Capital Improvement Plan put forth by Mayor Richardson has pushed the opening for our community teen center from the original 2023 date all the way out to 2030. This same draft also removed funding for a community engagement study, renovation of the property, and ongoing support to youth-serving organizations.
At a time when our community is exiting a pandemic and badly needs these resources and opportunities, it is profoundly unwise to make the families and especially young people wait 10 years to see an investment in their future and their community.
As a community, we are what we invest in, putting resources into our young people pays dividends for decades to come as they grow, thrive, and become the new pillars of our society. By shifting the timeline for this investment, we are abandoning another generation.
It is not just the future that is being impacted. The city, private residents, and philanthropic organizations have already invested in the first step of leading a community engagement study to ask young people and families directly what they want to see in such a center.
Further, the Friends of the Teen Center organization has been formed, advocating and fundraising in support of the project. Pushing back the timeline on this center will interrupt and waste this community driven momentum.
In the coming weeks, an amendment will be introduced to return the timeline of the Teen Center opening back to a realistic and morally acceptable position, including funding for a community engagement study, renovation, construction, and some ongoing financial support, and an opening one-year later than originally slated, in 2024.
I strongly encourage the City Council to consider and pass this amendment, and for residents of the city to join me in letting their election officials know just how much this center means not only to them, but also to our city as a whole.
It takes a village. The Teen Center is a long-term investment in the Fitchburg community that the city and its taxpayers need to invest in, and we need to do so with urgency.
Ryan Huelsemann
Fitchburg