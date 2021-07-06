As a 15 year+ resident of Fitchburg and 15 year+ principal of a nearby elementary school (Sugar Creek Elementary School) that serves over a hundred Fitchburg children a year, I urge our Common Council to meet the immediate need of our community by allocating the necessary funding to create a community center in the Fish Hatchery Road area (known as The Hub) and a Teen Center in the Verona Road West Neighborhood.
I personally know the location for the Teen Center well, as it is in the immediate vicinity where there have been such well-attended Verona Area School District events as school registration, free school supply give-aways, and after-school homework clubs.
There is a great need in Fitchburg for both the community center and the Teen Center. Please don’t delay these important investments.
Todd Brunner
Fitchburg