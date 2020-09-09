Bored during the COVID-19 pandemic? Why not become a bookworm?
The Fitchburg Public Library has put together a list of reading recommendations for the month of September.
This list was assembled by adult and technical services manager Tegan Karow.
‘All the Flowers In Paris’ by Sarah Jio
After losing her memory, Caroline finds a World War II era diary hidden in her apartment and discovers connections between her life and Celine's decades earlier.
‘Survival of the Fritters’ by Ginger Bolton
The first in a Wisconsin set cozy mystery series featuring Emily, a former 911 dispatcher turned donut shop owner (and occasional crime solver).
‘The Dearly Beloved’ by Cara Wall
A past Today show Read with Jenna pic, this story follows two couples over decades of friendship, examining faith and family.
‘A Beautiful Crime’ by Christopher Bollen
From the author of The Destroyers comes an "intricately plotted and elegantly structured" (Newsday) story of intrigue and deception, set in contemporary Venice and featuring a young American couple who have set their sights on a risky con.
‘Marguerite’ by Marina Kemp
Set among the lush fields and olive groves of southern France, and written in clear prose of luminous beauty, Marguerite is an unforgettable novel that traces the ways in which guilt can be transformed, and how people can unexpectedly find a sense of redemption.
‘The Billionaire in Boots’ by Julia London
New York Times and USA Today bestselling author Julia London delivers a contemporary western, where a lonesome rancher and a no-nonsense cowgirl learn that you don't choose who you fall for -- love lassos you.
‘Pretty as a Picture’ by Elizabeth Little
A shy, but successful, film editor takes a job under a notoriously demanding director before becoming embroiled in solving the case of a murdered teen on which the movie is based, an effort that is complicated by a dangerous saboteur.
‘Jace’ by Sasha Summers
Rising country star Jace Black must convince country music legend Krystal King that he is far more interested in her than he is in making a name for himself.
‘City of the Lost’ by Kelley Armstrong
When homicide detective Casey Duncan and her best friend Diana need to disappear, they end up applying for and being accepted into a town for others looking to do the same. Remote, uncharted Rockton means leaving everything behind and giving up most conveniences, telling no one where you are going and only leaving when the town allows. Casey arrives just in time to help investigate the first murder in Rockton. First in a series.
‘The Lady from the Black Lagoon’ by Mallory O'Meara
The story of Millicent Patrick, the creator of the Creature from the Black Lagoon, and her life and legacy in Hollywood.