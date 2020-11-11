Bored during the COVID-19 pandemic? Why not become a bookworm?
The Fitchburg Public Library has put together a list of reading recommendations for the month of November.
This list was assembled by adult and technical services manager Tegan Karow.
‘Killing Fog’ by Jeff Wheeler
Set in a vast coastal land that resembles a climate-warmed Alaska, the Grave Kingdom Series imagines an immersive world where the use of magic summons a poisonous fog, political intrigue reigns, and dragons roam the skies. Enter Bingmei, an unlikely heroine. Orphaned, unassuming, and marked by a chance of birth that her countrymen think of as a “sickness,” Bingmei rises to her calling on the whispers of an ancient myth, beginning a cinematic tale that’s both a coming-of-age story and an epic adventure.
‘Hearts of Oak’ by Eddie Robson
Hearts of Oak is a delightful science fiction adventure. The buildings grow. And the city expands. And the people of the land are starting to behave abnormally. Or perhaps they’ve always behaved that way, and it’s normality that’s at fault.
‘The Last Human’ by Zack Jordan
Hiding her feared human identity while living among hundreds of alien species roaming the corridors of Watertower Station, a lone survivor struggles to understand why humans were destroyed, before a bounty hunter reveals harrowing truths.
‘A Study in Scarlet Women’ by Sherry Thomas
This take on the Sherlock Holmes character features Charlotte Holmes, society outcast and brilliant investigative mind. The first in a series. Bringing Down the Duke by Evie Dunmore
Annabelle Archer is one of the first women attending Oxford, and is also participating in the women’s suffrage movement, charged with bringing Duke of Montgomery Sebastian Devereux to their cause.
‘The Word is Murder’ by Anthony Horowitz
Anthony Horowitz is both author and character in this clever mystery. He has been called upon to write a book featuring former detective Hawthorne, but ends up serving as investigative sidekick, too.
‘The Dazzling Truth’ by Helen Cullen
In the courtyards of Trinity College, Dublin, in 1978, aspiring actress Maeve meets pottery student Murtagh Moone. As their relationship progresses, marriage and motherhood come in quick succession, but for Maeve, with the joy of children also comes the struggle to hold on to the truest parts of herself. Decades later, on a small Irish island, the Moone family are poised for celebration but instead are struck by tragedy. Each family member must find solace in their own separate way, until one dazzling truth brings them back together. But as the Moone family confront the past, they also journey toward a future that none of them could have predicted. Except perhaps Maeve herself.
‘The Last Place You Look’ by Kristen Lepionka
First in a series starring private investigator Roxane Weary. Roxane has been hired by the sister of a death-row inmate, convicted in the murders of his high school girlfriend’s parents after her disappearance. There are only weeks left until his scheduled execution, so the clock is ticking for Roxane to find out if the wrong person was convicted.
‘The Vanished Queen’ by Lisbeth Campbell
Joining a resistance group to overthrow the king who successfully framed her father for the queen’s disappearance, Anza finds unexpected support from the kingdom’s prince, who navigates dangerous court politics to secure freedom for their people.
‘A Pale Light in the Black’ by Wagers
K. B. Wagers brings us the rollicking first entry in a unique science fiction series that introduces the Near-Earth Orbital Guard—NeoG—a military force patrolling and protecting space inspired by the real-life mission of the U.S. Coast Guard.