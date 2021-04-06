Bored during the COVID-19 pandemic? Why not become a bookworm?
The Fitchburg Public Library has put together a list of reading recommendations for the month of April.
Library adult and technical services manager Tegan Karow assembled this list.
‘A World on the Wing: The Global Odyssey of Migratory Birds’ by Scott Weidensaul
In the past two decades, our understanding of the navigational and physiological feats that enable birds to cross immense oceans, fly above the highest mountains, or remain in unbroken flight for months at a stretch has exploded.
What we’ve learned of these key migrations, like how billions of birds circumnavigate the globe, flying tens of thousands of miles between hemispheres on an annual basis.
This breathtaking work of nature writing from Pulitzer Prize finalist Scott Weidensaul also introduces readers to those scientists, researchers, and bird lovers trying to preserve global migratory patterns in the face of climate change and other environmental challenges.
‘The Loneliest Polar Bear: A True Story of Survival and Peril on the Edge of a Warming World’ by Kale Williams
The heartbreaking and ultimately hopeful story of an abandoned polar bear cub named Nora
and the humans working tirelessly to save her and her species, whose uncertain future in the accelerating climate crisis is closely tied to our own.
‘How To Avoid a Climate Disaster’ by Bill Gates
Bill Gates has spent a decade investigating the causes and effects of climate change.
With the help of experts in the fields of physics, chemistry, biology, engineering, political science and finance, he has focused on what must be done in order to stop the planet’s slide to certain environmental disaster.
In this book, he not only explains why we need to work toward net-zero emissions of greenhouse gases, but also details what we need to do to achieve this profoundly important goal.
‘Is it Really Green?: Everyday Eco Dilemmas Answered’ By Georgina Wilson-Powell
Are paper bags always more environmentally friendly than plastic?
How much better are electric cars for the planet? Which saves more water: using the dishwasher or washing up by hand?
We all want to do the right thing for the planet, but with so many factors at play, it can be difficult to work out which is the greenest way.
With answers to more than 140 everyday green-living questions, “Is It Really Green?” cuts through the confusion and gives you the facts.
‘The Glitter in the Green: In Search of Hummingbirds’ by Jon Dunn
Hummingbirds are a glittering, sparkling collective of over three hundred wildly variable species.
For centuries, they have been revered by indigenous Americans, coveted by European collectors and admired worldwide for their unsurpassed metallic plumage and immense character.
Yet, they exist on a knife-edge, fighting for survival in boreal woodlands, dripping cloud forests, and subpolar islands.
They are, perhaps, the ultimate embodiment of evolution’s power to carve a niche for a delicate creature in even the harshest of places.
Traveling the full length of the hummingbird’s range, from the cusp of the Arctic Circle to near-Antarctic islands, acclaimed nature writer Jon Dunn encounters birders, scientists, and storytellers in his quest to find these beguiling creatures, immersing us in the world of one of Earth’s most charismatic bird families.
‘Under a White Sky: The Nature of the Future’ by Elizabeth Kolbert
That man should have dominion “over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creepeth
upon the earth” is a prophecy that has hardened into fact.
So pervasive are human impacts on the planet that it’s said we live in a new geological epoch: the Anthropocene. “Under a White Sky” takes a hard look at the new world we are creating.
Along the way, the author meets biologists who are trying to preserve the world’s rarest fish, which lives in a single tiny pool in the middle of the Mojave; engineers who are turning carbon emissions to stone in Iceland; Australian researchers who are trying to develop a “super coral” that can survive on a hotter globe; and physicists who are contemplating shooting tiny diamonds into the stratosphere to cool the Earth.