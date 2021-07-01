The Fitchburg Star has compiled a list of upcoming events for the months of July and August.
See something that we didn’t include?
Email ungcalendar@wcinet.com to get your event listed.
Summer reading program
Until Aug. 7, the Fitchburg Public Library is hosting its virtual summer reading program, “Tales & Tales.”
Patrons are able to access reading challenges for adults, teens, readers and pre-readers created using the Beanstack platform. They will also have the chance to earn badgers and prizes while reading throughout the summer.
For information, visit fitchburgwi.gov/2009/Summer-Reading-Program.
‘My Meal, My Way’
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday at HyVee on 2920 Fitchrona Road, seniors are able to take part in the “My Meal, My Way” program.
Seniors age 60 and above are welcome, and meal donations are confidential. A donation of $4 is recommended. Limit one meal per day.
For information, call the Fitchburg Senior Center at (608) 270-4290.
Little John’s home-delivered meals
The Fitchburg Senior Center has formed a partnership with nonprofit restaurant Little John’s, 5302 Verona Road, to offer home meal deliveries.
According to the senior center newsletter, clients can receive extra meals on Tuesdays and Fridays. The effort is meant to increase food access amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the newsletter states.
For information, visit fitchburgwi.gov/621/Senior-Center.
In-home vaccinations
The Fitchburg Senior Center, 5510 Lacy Road, is offering COVID-19 vaccinations to patrons.
For information on how to get yours, call (608) 270-4290.
COVID-19 testing
Fitchburg Family Pharmacy continues to offer free COVID-19 testing services from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For information, call (608) 274-3784.
Fitchburg Farmers Market
The Fitchburg Farmers Market will take place Thursdays through October from 3-6 p.m. at the Agora Pavilion, 5500 E. Cheryl Pkwy.
The market will host a “Kids Fest” on Thursday, July 15, as well as a pig roast on Aug. 19.
For information, call (608) 277-2592.
Fitchburg Festival of Speed
The Fitchburg Festival of Speed is returning to the city on Saturday, July 10.
The all-day fitness festival at the Agora complex, 5500 E. Cheryl Parkway No. 106, will include live music beginning at 6 p.m., free admission and fireworks at 9 p.m.
Events include a 25 mile bike ride, a 5K run/walk, the Wisconsin Cycling Association state Criterium Championship and a mile foot race in which the winner takes home $1,000.
Racers can register at https://fitchburgfestivalofspeed.com.
‘Healthy Bowels, Healthy Bladder’
Join in on a “Healthy Bowels, Healthy Bladder” workshop from 1-3 p.m. on Monday, June 28, July 12 and July 26, through the Fitchburg Senior Center.
The workshop is designed to give participants the tools they need to control their symptoms, including information, group activities and simple exercises to do at home. Cost is $15, and includes all three sessions and a workbook. Registration is required.
For information, call (608) 270-4290.
‘Unicorns: Break the Cage’
Join in for a fun animated animal adventure called “Unicorns: Break the Cage” at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, on the Fitchburg Public Library’s Facebook page.
Throughout the story, you’ll learn about animals and explore what makes them unique.
For information, visit the library’s Facebook page.
Networking series
Close the laptop and step away from the home office to network and socialize through the Fitchburg Biz Outdoors series by the Chamber of Commerce in mid-July.
The event will take place rom 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at Four Winds Farm, 5735 Adams Road. Event costs $10 for Chamber members and $20 for non-members.
Library book clubs
The Fitchburg Public Library is hosting two book clubs this month, one virtual and one in-person at 5520 Lacy Road.
The library’s evening book club is taking place from 7-8 p.m. July 15. And from 10-11 a.m., the Wednesday morning book discussion is occurring virtually.
For information, email rebecca.swanson@fitchburgwi.gov or erinsaylor@fitchburgwi.gov, respectively.
MOVE4BGC
MOVE4BGC will take place from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at McKee Farms Park, 2930 Chapel Valley Road.
The charitiable event will feature family, intermediate and advanced bike rides, as well as a two-mile walk/run and five-mile run.
The cost to participate is $40, but proceeds from the event will benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County, particularly to establish and maintain a Skilled Trade Training Center, which would offer young adults a future in skilled trades.
Homemade projectors
Learn how to make mini-projectors at 9 a.m. July 21.
By visiting the Fitchburg Public Library’s Facebook page to watch a video, you’ll learn about how to make the projectors with some Saran wrap, a sharpie, an empty toilet paper roll and a rubber band. Then, use your projectors during a campfire story time or at home on a rainy day.
For information, visit fitchburgwi.gov.
Senior advocacy trainings
From 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, July 21, and again Aug. 3 and Aug. 10, people are welcome to take part in a virtual senior advocacy training through the Fitchburg Senior Center and Area Agency on Aging of Dane County.
You’ll be able to meet with federal, state and county elected officials, understand the county level budget and legislative process and learn effective advocacy skills. Registration required by July 19.
For information, email aaa@countyofdane.com.
3D aquarium
Create your own aquarium to decorate your space at 9 a.m. July 22 after watching a video the Fitchburg Public Library Facebook page.
For information, visit fitchburgwi.gov.
‘I Love a Mystery’
The “I Love a Mystery Book Club” will meet virtually at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 22.
The club will discuss the book “Monument to Murder” by Margaret Truman.
For information, email suzie.jones@fitchburgwi.gov.
Agora Art Fair
Help support over 100 artists that will be showcased in the 2021 Agora Art Fair, set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at The Agora, 5500 E. Cheryl Parkway.
Local and regional artists in every medium will be featured, including painting, ceramics, jewelry, photography, glass, metals, woodwork, mixed media, fiber and sculpture.
The event will also feature live music throughout the day, local food carts, a Wisconsin craft brew and wine garden, hands-on art activities and the popular “Art In The Wind” kite exhibit.