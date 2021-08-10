The Fitchburg Star has compiled a list of upcoming events for the months of August and September.
See something that we didn’t include?
Email eheidemann@wisconsinmediagroup.com to get your event listed.
Little John’s home-delivered meals
The Fitchburg Senior Center has formed a partnership with nonprofit restaurant Little John’s, 5302 Verona Road, to offer home meal deliveries.
According to the senior center newsletter, clients can receive extra meals on Tuesdays and Fridays. The effort is meant to increase food access amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the newsletter states.
For information, visit fitchburgwi.gov/621/Senior-Center.
In-home vaccinations
The Fitchburg Senior Center, 5510 Lacy Road, is offering COVID-19 vaccinations to patrons.
For information on how to get yours, call (608) 270-4290.
COVID-19 testing
Fitchburg Family Pharmacy continues to offer free COVID-19 testing services from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For information, call (608) 274-3784.
‘Concerts at McKee’
Concerts at McKee will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, featuring the Eddie Butts Band at McKee Farms Park, 2930 Chapel Valley Road.
The event is free and features food, beer and wine for purchase.
For information visit fitchburgchamber.com.
Make fish crafts
Learn how to turn a toilet paper roll into a piece of art by following along on the Fitchburg Public Library Facebook page.
The video of how to turn the roll into a fish will be posted at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18.
For information, visit fitchburgwi.gov.
“How Does Our Brain Get Older?”
The Fitchburg Senior Center will host a presentation on how the brain changes with age from 1-2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18.
For information call (608) 270-4290.
Fitchburg Farmers Market
The Fitchburg Farmers Market will take place Thursdays through October from 3-6 p.m. at the Agora Pavilion, 5500 E. Cheryl Pkwy.
The market will host a pig roast on Thursday, Aug. 19, as well as “Fall Fest” on Sept. 16.
For information, call (608) 277-2592.
Sing songs about school
The Fitchburg Public Library will post a song to celebrate students heading back to school at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19.
For information visit fitchburgwi.gov.
iPhone training
The Fitchburg Senior Center will host a training session for new iPhone users called “My Kids Made Me Get an iPhone. Now What?” on Tuesday, Aug. 24 fro 10:30 a.m. to noon.
A virtual option will also be available, and you’ll learn all aspects of how to use your Apple smartphone.
For information call (608) 270-4290.
‘Crossing Bridges’
Starting 2-4 p.m. on Aug. 24 through Sept. 11, the Fitchburg Senior Center is hosting a program for people who have mild memory loss, titled “Crossing Bridges.”
Program participants will meet weekly on Tuesdays in this five-week educational training course. Attendees will learn coping skills and how to enhance communication.
For information, call (608) 232-3400.
Travel show
The Fitchburg Senior Center will host a travel show with Mayflower tours at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25.
You’ll be able to virtually traverse the national parks of the southwest.
For information call (608) 270-4290.
Networking event
The Fitchburg Chamber of Commerce is hosting its “Fitchburg Biz Outdoor” networking series from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25.
The event will be held at Great Dane Pub, 2980 Cahill Main.
Tickets for entry cost $10 for Chamber members, and $20 for non-members.
For information, visit business.fitchburgchamber.com.
Midwest Gypsy Swing Fest
The Midwest Gypsy Swing Fest returns to Fitchburg Friday, Sept. 17 and Saturday, Sept. 18 at Art in the Barn, 5927 Adams Road.
Tickets start at $35.
For more information visit midwestgypsyswingfest.com.
Dane Buy Local car show
The Dane Buy Local Car Show is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, at McKee Farms Park.
For information visit business.fitchburgchamber.com
Agrace 5k Run/Walk
A 5k run/walk to benefit Agrace’s Care for All Fund will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Sept. 19 at Agrace, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway.
For information call (608) 327-7219.
'Pick Me Up At The Border 2021'
The annual Pick Me Up At The Border bike event is back at 7 p.m. on Sept. 24.
Bikers can sign up to bike to the Illinois border and back along the Badger State Trail for an 80 mile ride. Shorter rides of 50 and 25 miles will also be available, and all rides cost $15.
Rides begin at 2995 Sub-Zero Parkway.
For information visit bikefitchburg.org/events.html.