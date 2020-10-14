Verona, WI (53593)

Today

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 40F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 40F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.