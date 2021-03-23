The Star has compiled a list of scheduled virtual church services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
All Saints Lutheran Church
All Saints Lutheran Church, 2951 Chapel Valley Road, hosts virtual services at 9 a.m. Sundays accessible on Youtube and Facebook.
Pastor Kristin Woelk delivers each service.
For more information, call 276-7729 or visit allsaints-madison.org.
Apostolic Faith Church
Apostolic Faith Church, 2001 Harley Dr., hosts virtual services at 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sundays accessible over apostolicfaithmadison.org.
For more information, email cschleicher@afpastor.org.
Blackhawk Church
Blackhawk Church, 9620 Brader Way, hosts virtual services at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays.
There are also services for kids accessible at blackhawkchurch.org/connect/kidsstudents/kids/online. Videos are geared toward first and second graders and are around 20-30 minutes long. Regular services are accessible at blackhawkchurch.org, the church’s YouTube page and Facebook page.
Those last around one hour to an hour and fifteen minutes.
For more information, 828-4200 or visit the church’s website.
City on a Hill
City on a Hill, 2924 Fish Hatchery Road, hosts virtual services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays accessible at live.cityonahill.co.
The church’s worship team and pastors deliver each service and invite the public to join in each week.
For more information, call 620-5422 or visit cityonahill.co.
Chapel Valley Church
Chapel Valley Church, a mobile church, hosts virtual services at 10 a.m. Sundays on Youtube, Facebook, and chapelvalley.org
The church’s worship team and Pastors Jeremiah and Suzie Genin invite the public to join in every Sunday.
For more information email info@chapelvalley.org or call 515-8855.
The Church at Christ Memorial
The Church at Christ Memorial, 2833 Raritan Road, hosts virtual services at 9 a.m. Sundays at livelifetogether.com/livestream or facebook.com/livelifetogether.
Pastor Jeff Meyer and Matt Wipperman deliver services each week on the live stream.
For more information, call 271-2811 or visit livelifetogether.com.
Memorial United Church of Christ
Memorial United Church of Christ, 5705 Lacy Road, hosts virtual services at 9:30 a.m. Sundays.
The services are accessible over Zoom or on the church’s Facebook page. To access a Zoom service, visit memorialucc.org and follow the link.
For more information, visit memorialucc.org.
Living Water Community Church
Living Water Community Church virtual services can be found at livingwatercommunitychurchinc.com.
Services are led by Pastors Cat and Jeff Smith.
For more information, email jeffncathyr1@gmail.com.
Redeemer City Church
Redeemer City Church, 5356 King James Way, posts its sermons, which take place Sundays at 10 a.m., online at redeemercitychurch.org/sermons.
Services are also filmed live for the Redeemer City Church YouTube channel.
For more information, visit the redeemercitychurch.org.