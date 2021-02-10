Healthy Neighborhoods grantsThe application deadline for the 2021 Healthy Neighborhoods grant program is Feb. 22.
All interested nonprofit organizations that meet the program’s eligibility requirements are encouraged to apply.
Applicants are also encouraged to review the criteria before submitting materials, as changes have been made from the 2020 program.
For more information, visit fitchburgwi.gov/2571/Programs.
‘Read Woke’ programThe Fitchburg Public Library’s adult winter reading program is taking place until Feb. 28.
The program, “Read Woke,” challenges participants to read books from diverse authors in order to complete “badges” and win prizes. For example, if a reader completes five activity badges, they can win a $5 gift card to Oasis Cafe.
Registration is required through Beanstack for individuals and groups.
For information, visit fitchburgwi.beanstack.com/reader365.
Fitchburg Family Pharmacy COVID-19 testing
Fitchburg Family Pharmacy offers free COVID-19 testing services from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The pharmacy, 3050 Cahill Main, is partnering with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to disseminate a vaccine when it becomes available as well.
For more information, call 274-3784.
Digital book displays
If you miss browsing the Fitchburg Public Library’s book display, there’s a virtual solution.
The library is featuring digital book displays on its Facebook page. To check out a book, click its image and place a hold in LINKcat. Once you receive a notice that your hold is available, call 729-1790 to pick it up.
For general information, email library.reference@fitchburg.wi.gov.
Winter craft events
The Fitchburg Public Library is hosting some winter-themed events on its Facebook page at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, and Feb. 26.
For the Feb. 19 event, participants will read “Mouse and Mole: A Winter Wonderland” and learn how to make a snow person puppet.
For the Feb. 26 event, attendees can hear the story “Small Walt” by Elizabeth Verdick.
For information, visit fitchburgwi.gov.
Improvisation techniques presentation
From 1-2:30 p.m., the Fitchburg Senior Center is hosting a virtual presentation about improvisation techniques.
The presentation, facilitated by a University of Wisconsin-Madison public health student, will get participants engaged in creative thinking, games and storytelling.
Registration is required.
For information, call (608) 270-4290.
Black History Month video
The Fitchburg Public Library is hosting a video presentation at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, on its Facebook page for Black History Month.
Parents and guardians can learn how to talk to their children and other loved ones regarding race and racism using helpful tips and resources offered during the presentation.
For information, visit fitchburgwi.gov.
Mystery book club
The Fitchburg Senior Center “I Love a Mystery Book Club” will meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, over Zoom.
The club is discussing “Monkeewrench” by P. J. Tracy
For information, dmullaly5771@gmail.com