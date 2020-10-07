Fitchburg Farmers Market
The Fitchburg Farmers Market will continue Thursdays through the rest of this month from 3-6 p.m. at the Agora Pavilion, 5500 E. Cheryl Pkwy.
Visitors should follow guidelines outlined in the Forward Dane plan, including wearing masks while browsing the market. Staff strongly recommend pre-ordering for pickup.
Walnut and bakery pre-orders must be submitted by 4 p.m. Wednesdays.
For information, call 277-2592.
Used book sale
The Friends of the Fitchburg Library Used Book sale will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at 5530 Lacy Road.
For information, call 729-1760.
Watershed Explorers Series: Butterflies and Bees
The next event in the Upper Sugar River Watershed Association’s Watershed Explorer series invites people to observe butterflies and bees in a native prairie and grassland habitats and create a pollinator garden.
The event will be held from 10-11:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 17 and begins at City Hall, 5520 Lacy Rd. The outing will be led by Susan Sandford, strategic engagement coordinator for Dane County and Theresa Nelson, stormwater engineer for Dane County and a volunteer in the Plant Dane program.
The Friends of Dane County Parks Foundation fund this series through a grant. Interested individuals must register by visiting uppersugar.org/events/butterflies-bees. Physical distancing and masks are required to attend and participate.
Drive-thru flu clinic
The Fitchburg Senior Center is partnering with Fitchburg Family Pharmacy and the Fire Department to provide a drive-thru flu clinic from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 5510 Lacy Road.
Participants are encouraged to fill out an intake form prior to attending the clinic. You can pick up a form at the senior center from the front desk between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday or fill one out online.
For more information, call 270-4290.
‘I Love a Mystery’ Book Club
The senior center’s “I Love a Mystery” Book Club” will meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, over Zoom.
The group will discuss mystery author Dick Francis, and his collaboration with his son, Felix, and the first solo book by Felix. The collaboration is titled “Dead Head” and Felix’s book is “Gamble.”
For information, call 270-4290.
Women, trans and femme mountain biking group
The Midwest Ms.Fits Mountain Biking Brigade meets up on the fourth Friday of the month at Quarry Ridge Recreational Area, 2740 Fitchrona Rd., for a socially distant mountain bike ride.
The next ride will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 23.
This ride is open to women, trans and femme-identifying individuals ages 18 and older. All participants are expected to follow Dane County Health Department guidelines and will need a current Dane County trail pass.
For information, visit facebook.com/msfitmtbmidwest.
REACH Book Club
The senior center REACH book club is set to have a meeting at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, over Zoom.
The group will discuss “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Della Owens, according to the senior center newsletter.
For information, call 270-4290.