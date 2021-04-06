'Take Home Tuesday'
Stop by the Fitchburg Public Library at 10 a.m. every Tuesday to pick up a "Take Home Tuesday" activity bag for your child.
Take and make activity bags are for children ages 2-5 and 6-12. Limit is one bag per child while supplies lasts.
For information, visit fitchburgwi.gov.
Dog park now open
Sunnyside Dog Park, located at the northeast corner of Irish Lane and Fish Hatchery Road, is now open for the season.
The City of Fitchburg Facebook page announced the opening last week. The 5.3 acre park offers hydration and waste bag stations, as well as a rain garden.
COVID-19 testing
Fitchburg Family Pharmacy offers free COVID-19 testing services from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The pharmacy, 3050 Cahill Main, is partnering with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to disseminate a vaccine when it becomes available as well.
For more information, call 274-3784.
Digital book displays
If you miss browsing the Fitchburg Public Library’s book display, there’s a virtual solution.
The library is featuring digital book displays on its Facebook page. To check out a book, click its image and place a hold in LINKcat. Once you receive a notice that your hold is available, call 729-1790 to pick it up.
For general information, email library.reference@fitchburg.wi.gov.
Waterway cleanups
The City of Fitchburg is hosting waterway cleanups from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 10, with a rain date of Saturday, April 17.
Cleanup locations can be found by visiting fitchburgwi.gov/2634/Waterway-Cleanups.
Staff will practice social distancing, following Dane County health guidelines and having participants wear a mask during the event.
If you would like to volunteer, sign up for a notification list at fitchburgwi.gov/list.aspx.
If you are interested in leading a cleanup or for information, email claudia.guy@fitchburgwi.gov for more information.
'Britt-Marie Was Here'
The Fitchburg Public Library is hosting its virtual evening book club at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 15.
Participants will discuss "Britt-Marie Was Here" by Fredrik Backman.
Copies of the book are available by calling the curbside pickup number at 729-1790 or emailing rebecca.swanson@fitchburgwi.gov.
Wellness screening
The Fitchburg Senior Center, in collaboration with the Edgewood College School of Nursing, is hosting a health and wellness screening event from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, April 22.
Registration is required by calling 270-4290. All COVID-19 precautions will be taken, including mask wearing and social distancing.
The event offers free blood sugar, cholesterol and blood pressure checks, as well as stress assessments, discussion of results and education on staying healthy.
For information, visit fitchburgwi.gov.
Street sweeper art contest
The City of Fitchburg is purchasing a new street sweeper.
To celebrate, the city is asking Fitchburg students to submit art pieces to consider for display on the side of the new sweeper. The due date for artwork is 10 a.m. Monday, April 26.
For information, call environmental engineer Claudia Guy at 270-4262 or email claudia.guy@fitchburgwi.gov.