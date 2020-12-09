Fitchburg Family Pharmacy COVID-19 testing
Fitchburg Family Pharmacy offers free COVID-19 testing services from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The pharmacy, 3050 Cahiill Main, is partnering with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to disseminate a vaccine when it becomes available as well.
For more information, call (608) 274-3784.
Digital book displays
If you miss browsing the Fitchburg Public Library’s book display, there’s a virtual solution.
The library is featuring digital book displays on its Facebook page. To check out a book, click its image and place a hold in LINKcat. Once you receive a notice that your hold is available, call (608) 729-1790 to pick it up.
For general information, email library.reference@fitchburg.wi.gov.
Taking, making crafts
Stop into the Fitchburg Public Library at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, to pick up a craft bag.
The library’s “take and make” craft program is limited to one bag per person. There are bags for children ages 2-5 and 6-12 and adults while supplies last.
People are advised to wear a mask when they pick their bag up.
For information, call (608) 729-1763.
‘Giving Tree’ donations
The Fitchburg Senior Center is asking for gift card donations to local grocery and home good stores until Friday, Dec. 18.
The center wishes to give seniors the ability to independently shop through its “Giving Tree” program, and asks for a value of $25 and above. People can mail or drop off cards to the senior center at 5510 Lacy Road ATTN: Senior Tree.
For information, call (608) 270-4290.
Zoom aerobics class
The senior center is starting a four-week Zoom aerobics class at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4.
The class is set for the same time subsequent Mondays and Wednesdays.
A minimum of six participants required, and the cost is $30. The Zoom link will be sent out prior to class.
For information, email suzie.jones@fitchburgwi.gov.
‘Mind Over Matter’
People can join in on a “Mind Over Matter” workshop to help with bladder issues starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6.
This three-session online workshop for senior women will include information, group activities and simple exercises to do at home. The next sessions are scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon on Jan. 20 and Feb. 3. The cost is $20.
For information, email miller.alyce@countyofdane.com.
Being grateful
People can join in on a virtual program about being grateful at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, over Zoom through the Fitchburg Senior Center.
Be ready to start your own grateful jar. Staff will send a Zoom link prior to the program.
For information, email suzie.jones@fitchburgwi.gov.
REACH book club
The Fitchburg Senior Center REACH book club is meeting at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, over Zoom. The club will discuss “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson.
For information, call (608) 270-4290.
Evening book club
Starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, the Fitchburg Public Library is bringing back its evening adult book club, just virtually.
People can join in on a discussion about “This Is How It Always Is” by Laurie Frankel. Copies of the book are available through the library’s curbside service. Call (608) 729-1790 during curbside hours to schedule pickup.
Registration is required and staff will provide a Zoom link.
For information, email rebecca.swanson@fitchburgwi.gov.
Mystery book club
The Fitchburg Senior Center “I Love a Mystery Book Club” will meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, over Zoom.
For information, suzie.jones@fitchburgwi.gov.