The Fitchburg Star has compiled a list of upcoming events for the month of June.
See something that we didn’t include? Email ungcalendar@wcinet.com to get your event listed.
Little John’s home-delivered meals
The Fitchburg Senior Center has formed a partnership with nonprofit restaurant Little John’s, 5302 Verona Road, to offer home meal deliveries.
According to the senior center newsletter, clients can receive extra meals on Tuesdays and Fridays. The effort is meant to increase food access amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the newsletter states.
For information, visit fitchburgwi.gov/621/Senior-Center.
In-home vaccinations
The Fitchburg Senior Center, 5510 Lacy Road, is offering COVID-19 vaccinations to patrons.
For information on how to get yours, call (608) 270-4290.
COVID-19 testing
Fitchburg Family Pharmacy continues to offer free COVID-19 testing services from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For information, call 274-3784.
Fitchburg Farmers Market
The Fitchburg Farmers Market will take place Thursdays through October from 3-6 p.m. at the Agora Pavilion, 5500 E. Cheryl Pkwy.
The market will host a “Strawberry Fest” on Thursday, June 17, as well as a “Kids Fest” on Thursday, July 15.
For information, call 277-2592.
Fitchburg Ukulele Network lessons
The Fitchburg Ukulele Network group meets at 1 p.m. every Tuesday at the Fitchburg Senior Center, 5510 Lacy Road, to offer lessons to those who would like to learn how to play the instrument.
For information, email judyc0453@gmail.com
Indoor pickleball
Indoor pickleball has resumed on Tuesdays at the Fitchburg Senior Center, 5510 Lacy Road.
For information, call (608) 270-4290.
Outdoor exercise classes for June
The Fitchburg Senior Center will host outdoor exercise classes at 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays, June 8 through June 29, at the McGaw Park Shelter, 5236 Lacy Road.
The classes include a combination of body weight, cardio, aerobics and balance exercises. Cost is $20, according to the senior center newsletter.
For information, call (608) 270-4290.
Tai Chi courses
Learn Tai Chi at 9 a.m. Thursdays through June 24 at the Fitchburg Senior Center, 5510 Lacy Road.
The cost is a $2 donation.
For information, call (608) 270-4290.
Virtual magic show
Kids and their families can view a virtual magic show on the Fitchburg Public Library’s Facebook page all day on Friday, June 11.
Watch a video of magician Jeff McMullen’s show that integrates magic, comedy, sleight of hand and other tricks.
For information, visit fitchburgwi.gov.
Foot care appointments
The Fitchburg Senior Center, 5510 Lacy Road, is offering in-house foot care appointments at the times people schedule them on June 15.
For information and to register, call (608) 270-4290.
‘The Ninth Hour’ discussion
The Fitchburg Public Library’s Wednesday Morning Book Club is set to meet virtually at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 16.
The club is discussing “The Ninth Hour” by Alice McDermott.
For information, email erin.saylor@fitchburgwi.gov.
Evening book club
The Fitchburg Public Library’s Evening Book Club is set to meet virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 17.
The club will discuss “The Blind Assassin” by Margaret Atwood.
For information, email rebecca.swanson@fitchburg.gov.
ABC Circus Dogs
Kids and their families can view a video starring two dogs and a cat on the Fitchburg Public Library’s Facebook page on Tuesday, June 22.
“Dash & Cooper: ABC Circus Dogs” features the pets, who have won national awards for their tricks and stunts.
For information, visit fitchburgwi.gov.
‘I Love a Mystery’
The “I Love a Mystery Book Club” will meet virtually at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 24.
The club will discuss the book “A Rising Man” by Abir Mukherjee.
For information, email suzie.jones@fitchburgwi.gov.
‘Healthy Bowels, Healthy Bladder’
Join in on a “Healthy Bowels, Healthy Bladder” workshop from 1-3 p.m. on Monday, June 28, July 12 and July 26, through the Fitchburg Senior Center.
The workshop is designed to give participants the tools they need to control their symptoms, including information, group activities and simple exercises to do at home. Cost is $15, and includes all three sessions and a workbook. Registration is required.
For information, call (608) 270-4290.
MOVE4BGC
MOVE4BGC will take place from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at McKee Farms Park, 2930 Chapel Valley Road.
The charitiable event will feature family, intermediate and advanced bike rides, as well as a two-mile walk/run and five-mile run.
The cost to participate is $40, but proceeds from the event will benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County, particularly to establish and maintain a Skilled Trade Training Center, which would offer young adults a future in skilled trades.
For information, visit business.fitchburgchamber.com.