Public space closures
Due to warmer temperatures and wet grounds, two public Fitchburg spaces are closed until further notice.
According to the City of Fitchburg Facebook page, all city ice rinks are closed for the spring and summer months. And Sunnyside Dog Park, 5564 Irish Lane, is closed due to wet and muddy conditions until they improve, a separate post on the page states.
For information, visit facebook.com/FitchburgWI.
Fitchburg Family Pharmacy COVID-19 testing
Fitchburg Family Pharmacy offers free COVID-19 testing services from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The pharmacy, 3050 Cahill Main, is partnering with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to disseminate a vaccine when it becomes available as well.
For more information, call 274-3784.
Digital book displays
If you miss browsing the Fitchburg Public Library’s book display, there’s a virtual solution.
The library is featuring digital book displays on its Facebook page. To check out a book, click its image and place a hold in LINKcat. Once you receive a notice that your hold is available, call 729-1790 to pick it up.
For general information, email library.reference@fitchburg.wi.gov.
Morning book discussion
The Fitchburg Public Library is hosting a virtual book discussion from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 17.
The discussion group meets on every third Wednesday of the month, and this month will discuss “The Things We Keep” by Sally Hepworth.
Copies of the book are available through the library’s curbside pickup service by calling 729-1790.
For information, email erin.saylor@fitchburgwi.gov.
Evening book club
The Fitchburg Public Library is hosting a virtual book discussion from 7-8 p.m. Thursday, March 18.
The discussion group meets on every third Thursday of the month, and this month will discuss “Furious Hours: Murder Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee” by Casey Cep.
Copies of the book are available through the library’s curbside pickup service by calling 729-1790.
For information, email rebecca.swanson@fitchburgwi.gov.
Attorney presentation
Through the Fitchburg Senior Center, the public can learn about advanced directives at 1 p.m. Friday, March 19 over Zoom.
Come learn about the legal details of advanced directives with Mark Johnson, an elder law attorney from a firm in Fitchburg. Mark will give a presentation about advanced directives, including the difference between a power of attorney or a living will. Attendees can ask questions after the presentation.
Registration is required by Monday, March 15, by calling 270-4290.
‘I Love a Mystery’
The ‘I Love a Mystery’ book club will meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 25, over Zoom.
The club, through the Fitchburg Senior Center, will discuss the book “Back Alley” by Mickey Spillane.
For the Zoom link or for information, email dmullaly5771@gmail.com.
Waterway cleanups
The City of Fitchburg is hosting waterway cleanups from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 10, with a rain date of Saturday, April 17.
Cleanup locations can be found by visiting fitchburgwi.gov/2634/Waterway-Cleanups.
Staff will practice social distancing, following Dane County health guidelines and having participants wear a mask during the event.
If you would like to volunteer, sign up for a notification list at fitchburgwi.gov/list.aspx.
If you are interested in leading a cleanup or for information, email claudia.guy@fitchburgwi.gov for more information.