Fitchburg Farmers Market
The Fitchburg Farmers Market will continue Thursdays through October from 3-6 p.m. at the Agora Pavilion, 5500 E. Cheryl Pkwy.
Visitors should follow guidelines outlined in the Forward Dane plan, including wearing masks while browsing the market. Staff strongly recommend pre-ordering for pickup.
Walnut and bakery pre-orders must be submitted by 4 p.m. Wednesdays.
For information, call 277-2592.
Aging Mastery Starter Kit
The senior center will hold an “Aging Mastery Start Kit” program starting 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, over Zoom, and going through Oct. 15.
The program will inspire seniors to “take steps toward positive aging across six dimensions,” the senior center newsletter states. The format is similar to a book club, where advanced readings and homework are required.
For information, call 270-4290.
‘Only Leaves Should Fall’
The senior center is hosting an “Only Leaves Should Fall” falls prevention event from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Join the Dane County Falls Prevention Task Force for a live virtual chat with Dr. Zorba Paster. The event is free. Log on at facebook.com/safecommunititesmdc/live.
For information, call 270-4290.
‘Apple Pie Drive By’
The senior center is hosting an “Apple Pie Drive By from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23.
The pies will come from Fitchburg’s Rolling Pin Bakery Shop.
Donations are suggested for $1 with the support of the Fitchburg Senior Center friends.
For information, call 270-4290.
Medicare seminar
A Medicare seminar will take place from 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26.
If you are turning 54 this year, the Area Agency on Aging of Dane County’s Elder Benefits Specialist Program can help you make informed choices about your Medicare options.
Registration is required by Sept. 16 by emailing aaa@countyofdane.com.
For information, call 270-4290.
REACH Book Club
The senior center REACH book club will resume its meetings at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, over Zoom.
The group will discuss “The Gown” by Jennifer Robson, according to the senior center newsletter.
For information, call 270-4290.