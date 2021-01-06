Fitchburg Family Pharmacy COVID-19 testing
Fitchburg Family Pharmacy offers free COVID-19 testing services from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The pharmacy, 3050 Cahill Main, is partnering with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to disseminate a vaccine when it becomes available as well.
For more information, call 274-3784.
Digital book displays
If you miss browsing the Fitchburg Public Library’s book display, there’s a virtual solution.
The library is featuring digital book displays on its Facebook page. To check out a book, click its image and place a hold in LINKcat. Once you receive a notice that your hold is available, call 729-1790 to pick it up.
For general information, email library.reference@fitchburg.wi.gov.
‘Teen Takeaway’ bags
The Fitchburg Public Library is now offering monthly “Teen Takeaway” bags for ages 13-17.
Each monthly bag highlights a specific genre and contains a library book, a book to keep, activities and other prizes. January’s genre is survival.
People can arrange pickups through the library’s curbside service. Call 729-1790 during curbside hours to schedule a pickup. Quantities are limited.
For information, email library_teen@fitchburgwi.gov.
‘Read Woke’ program
The Fitchburg Public Library’s adult winter reading program is taking place until Feb. 28.
The program, “Read Woke,” challenges participants to read books from diverse authors in order to complete “badges” and win prizes. For example, if a reader completes five activity badges, they can win a $5 gift card to Oasis Cafe.
Registration is required through Beanstack for individuals and groups.
For information, visit fitchburgwi.beanstack.com/reader365.
‘Let’s Talk Hearing’
The Fitchburg Senior Center is hosting a “Let’s Talk Hearing: Advice To Make Your Ears Smile” event at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14.
This class will teach participants how to get the hearing care and technology designed to work for them.
For information, visit fscprograms.com.
Learn how to be grateful
People can join in on a virtual program about being grateful at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, over Zoom through the Fitchburg Senior Center.
Be ready to start your own grateful jar. Staff will send a Zoom link prior to the program.
For information, email suzie.jones@fitchburgwi.gov.
‘The Splendid and the Vile’
The Fitchburg Senior Center REACH book club is meeting at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, over Zoom. The club will discuss “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson.
For information, call (608) 270-4290.
Christmas tree, light collection
The City of Fitchburg is collecting Christmas trees for recycling starting at 6:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18.
The city is also taking Christmas tree lights that no longer work for the same purpose at 5520 Lacy Road in a special cart.
The public should place the trees at the curb with the trunk facing the street. All decorating material must be removed. People can also recycle wreaths, also removing all decorations and delivering to a drop off site at 2373 S. Fish Hatchery Road.
For the lights, residents should remove any bulbs larger than a marble-size and recycle those separately.
For information, visit fitchburgwi.gov.
‘Finding Chika’
At 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, the Fitchburg Public Library is hosting its morning book club.
Participants will discuss “Finding Chika” by Mitch Albom.
For information, email library.reference@fitchburgwi.gov.
‘This Is How it Always Is’
At 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, the Fitchburg Public Library is hosting its virtual evening book club.
Participants are set to discuss “This is How it Always Is” by Laurie Frankel.
Copies are available to check out through the library's curbside service. Call (608) 729-1790 during curbside hours to schedule a pickup.
For information, email rebecca.swanson@fitchburgwi.gov.
Mystery book club
The Fitchburg Senior Center “I Love a Mystery Book Club” will meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, over Zoom.
The club is discussing “Mother-in-law” by Sally Hepworth.
For information, suzie.jones@fitchburgwi.gov.
Virtual travel show
The Fitchburg Senior Center is planning a virtual travel show at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16.
The February senior center newsletter will offer more details about the event, but it is for those who miss traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For information in the meantime, call (608) 274-2768.
COVID-19 vaccine seminar
At 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, the Fitchburg Senior Center is offering a virtual seminar about COVID-19 vaccines.
The presentation will be all about what’s in the vaccine as well as how it's being distributed throughout the community.
For information, visit fscprograms.com.