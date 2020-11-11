Mastering aging
From 1-3 p.m. Thursdays until Dec. 10, the public can virtually participate in an “Aging Mastery Starter Kit.”
The kit, in partnership with the National Council on Aging and facilitated by University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health students, is set to discuss the six dimensions of aging well with participants. Space is limited, so registration is required.
There will be no class the week of Thanksgiving.
For information, call (608) 270-4290.
Tai Chi classes
At 9 a.m. every Thursday until Dec. 17, people can participate in Tai Chi classes in the senior center’s Oak Hall Room, 5510 Lacy Road.
Attendees will receive a call prior to each class to keep the participation limit to 12 people. Masks are required.
For information, call (608) 270-4290.
In-house foot care
If you need your toenails trimmed, you can attend a foot care day on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the senior center.
Call (608) 270-4290 to schedule an appointment.
‘Talk with Santa’
Kids are set to virtually converse with Santa Clause at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4.
The event replaces the Children’s Holiday Party, which has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Parents can reserve their child’s spot by signing them up on https://bit.ly/32t0UME.
FACTv is slated to broadcast the event live on channels AT&T U-Verse Channel 99, Spectrum Channel 965 and TDS Channel 7, so everyone can participate.
For information, visit fitchburgwi.gov.
REACH book club
The senior center REACH book club is expected to host a virtual meeting at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10.
The group will discuss “Let’s Pretend This Never Happened” by Jenny Lawson.
For information, call 270-4290.
A tour of holiday lights
The Fitchburg community is hosting a Holiday Light Tour from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19.
The city will compile a master map of all participating homes in the tour. Each will be assigned a number that will be visible for tour voters. The home with the most votes -- and the brightest holiday decor -- will receive a gift certificate to a local Fitchburg business.
To participate, email administration@fitchburgwi.gov with your interest and address by 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16.
For information, visit fitchburgwi.gov.