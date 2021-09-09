Little John’s home-delivered meals
The Fitchburg Senior Center has formed a partnership with nonprofit restaurant Little John’s, 5302 Verona Road, to offer home meal deliveries.
According to the senior center newsletter, clients can receive extra meals on Tuesdays and Fridays. The effort is meant to increase food access amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the newsletter states.
For information, visit fitchburgwi.gov/621/Senior-Center
In-home vaccinations
The Fitchburg Senior Center, 5510 Lacy Road, is offering COVID-19 vaccinations to patrons.
For information on how to get yours, call (608) 270-4290.
COVID-19 testing
Fitchburg Family Pharmacy continues to offer free COVID-19 testing services from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For information, call (608) 274-3784.
Fall Fest
The Fitchburg Market will host Fall Fest from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at 5511 E. Cheryl Pkwy. The festival will include free carriage rides and live music.
For more information, visit fitchburgmarket.wordpress.com
Midwest Gypsy Swing Fest
The Midwest Gypsy Swing Fest returns to Fitchburg Friday, Sept. 17, and Saturday, Sept. 18, at Art in the Barn, 5927 Adams Road.
Tickets start at $35.
For more information, visit midwestgypsyswingfest.com
Dane Buy Local Car Show
The Dane Buy Local Car Show is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, at McKee Farms Park.
Agrace 5k Run/Walk
A 5k run/walk to benefit Agrace’s Care for All Fund will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Sept. 19, at Agrace, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway.
For information, call (608) 327-7219.
DIY Dog Toy
Stop by the Fitchburg Public Library’s Facebook page at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, to learn how to create a no-sew dog toy.
For information, visit facebook.com/fitchburglibrary
Pick Me Up At The Border 2021
The annual Pick Me Up At The Border bike event is back at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24.
Bikers can sign up to bike to the Illinois border and back along the Badger State Trail for an 80 mile ride. Shorter rides of 50 and 25 miles will also be available, and all rides cost $15.
Rides begin at 2995 Sub-Zero Parkway.
For information, visit bikefitchburg.org/events.html
Puppy Walk Up
The annual Puppy Walk Up will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3. The eighth edition of the event will take place at McKee Farms.
Registration for the two-mile walk will help promote awareness for canine cancer and also fundraise for cancer research for pets and people.
For information, visit puppyupwalk.org/madison
Oak Bank’s Great Pumpkin Giveaway
The annual Great Pumpkin Giveaway is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 9.
Families and friends are invited to Oak Bank at 5951 McKee Road for kid’s activities, refreshments and special guest appearances from local mascots. The event is free to attend.
For information, call (608) 441-600.
One Sky One World
Join One Sky One World on promoting environmental awareness and world peace Sunday, Oct. 10 at Mckee Farms. There is no set start time for the event.
On the second Sunday of every October, One Sky One World promotes annual activities around the world with the help of kites.
Hop Haus Beer Run
Join the 5k run/walk or the beer mile for those 21 and older at the inaugural Hop Haus Beer Run starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at 2975 Sub Zero Parkway.
Registration for the 5K and beer mile are $40, but prices are set to increase after Oct. 14. Registration also includes a hooded sweatshirt, official race bib, finisher medal with built in bottle opener. Live music will be provided by the Soggy Prairie Band.