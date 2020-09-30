For some, quilting is a way to provide clothing or decor around the house; others may do it to pass the time.
For Fitchburg resident Dee Van Driel, she quilts for show.
Van Driel featured her piece entitled “Black and White and Red all over” in the virtual 16th annual Great Wisconsin Quilt Show from Sept. 10-12.
The public can view Van Driel's quilt, along with all the contestant entries, for free by visiting quiltshow.com. The website takes visitors on a virtual and interactive walk-through of the exhibits.
Included on the website is access to more detailed information of Van Driel’s quilt and interviews with the creator of the quilts that includes a story behind their work and high resolution photos.
Van Driel said her quilt has a unique story to tell as it features different pieces or “blocks” from other quilters in a club she participates in. She’s been involved in the show since its inception in 2005 and said the story of the quilt is the most vital part to each one she makes.
“When I send in my registration form for the show they tell you to tell (them) about your quilt in 50 words or less,”Van Driel said. “Yeah, not happening.”