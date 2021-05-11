Bike Fitchburg and City of Fitchburg staff will lead a sustainability bike tour starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 22.
Bikers will begin at City Hall, 5520 Lacy Road, then travel to several Fitchburg locations over a 2 to 2 and a half hour tour, according to the Fitchburg Chamber of Commerce website. Participants will learn about how the City of Fitchburg has reduced its ecological footprint in the last few years, the website states.
Ride guides will be provided, but participants must bring their own equipment including a bike, helmet and comfortable clothes. Registration is encouraged, the website states.
For information, visit business.fitchburgchamber.com/events.