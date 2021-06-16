Earlier this spring, All Saints Lutheran Church went green by harnessing the power of the sun, or “the Son.”
At least that’s how pastor of the 2951 Chapel Valley Road church, Kristen Neitzel Woelk, put it.
The nonprofit church had solar panels installed on its roof the last week of April, a project costing around $40,000. But there will be a return on that investment, as the panels replaced 85% of the power the church purchases from utilities, Neitzel Woelk told the Star, saving an estimated $5,000 per year.
All Saints, now the second church in the last five years to install solar panels, is embracing a decades-long citywide desire to use more renewable energy sources.
Memorial United Church of Christ, 5705 Lacy Road, installed panels on its roof in 2018 to generate around 90% of the energy that location needs. And the City of Fitchburg, through a 2017 initiative, placed solar panels capable of producing 362 Kilowatts of energy on the roofs of City Hall, the Fitchburg Public Library, the public works maintenance facility and the west side fire station on Marketplace drive, according to previous Star reporting.
To fund the All Saints project, the church received money from RENEW Wisconsin’s Solar for Good program, which offers small grants to help get renewable energy projects off the ground, Neitzel Woelk said. All Saints also worked with a sponsor through cooperative Legacy Solar, which helps organizations navigate solar energy and panel installation options, according to its website.
It ended up that Midwest Solar Power installed the panels, Neitzel Woelk said, in just four days.
And, of course, All Saints received donations from its congregation, she said, for which a few members had previous connections with Legacy Solar.
But building on the idea to install solar panels was no overnight affair.
“The conversation (about installing solar panels at All Saints) started five years ago before I was even here,” Neitzel Woelk said.
The project then got put on the back burner, at least until the COVID-19 pandemic struck Fitchburg in March 2020, resulting in the church restarting its stewardship committee, she said.
“We were trying to figure out ways we could have long-term impacts on our annual budget as a nonprofit,” she said. “In the middle of the pandemic, giving was down.”
As the team worked on the project, they turned to members of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America Caring for Creation committee.
It ended up that Bob Lindmeier, a member of that committee and a meteorologist at a local news station, became “a great resource” for All Saints, Neitzel Woelk said, as he has also helped get solar panels installed for Oregon church, St. John’s Lutheran
To Neitzel Woelk, the panel installation has been a “no brainer” for All Saints, and she anticipates that more churches may choose to embrace more renewable energy options in the coming years.
Afterall, she said she believes that humans are stewards “of the creation that God has provided for us.”