In competitive rowing, the coxswain – the individual who calls out commands, coordinating directionality and speed – sits in the boat stern, facing the direction of travel and ultimately leading the team to the finish line.
Fitchburg native Sam Wheeler told the Star he serves as the operations manager for STEM to Stern, a program designed to remove barriers and provide students from all backgrounds with the chance to be that coxswain, and to row altogether.
Rowing historically and currently consists mostly of students from middle or upper-class, white households, areas and families, the organization’s executive director Will Bott said.
“We want to change that, ”Bott said. “We want to make rowing more accessible, increase diversity, and increase inclusion in the sport.”
STEM to Stern started in Milwaukee and currently has locations in 10 different cities across the country. Madison was not only the first city after Milwaukee to form a program, it is also the first program where two rowing clubs are working together: Mendota Rowing Club and Camp Randall Rowing Club.
He said the organization has identified some of the major barriers to rowing, including cost, transportation and swimming competency. And it aims to improve students not only just out on the water, but also in the classroom.
“In STEM to Stern, we address those barriers,” he said. “We wanted to make sure that the kids we were providing rides, swimming lessons and rowing opportunities for were also helped out a little bit in the classroom. That was really the conception of STEM to Stern.”
Addressing STEM education has proven to be engaging, exciting and fun, he added.
“The kids I have worked with love it. It’s one of the highlights of their week,” Wheeler said, adding that the organization is just starting to see kids move from middle school to high school. “The STEM to Stern students have a higher retention ratio,” he said.
And the students are learning other important lessons, too.
“I think a big one is just being active and working with other people,” Wheeler said. “Knowing that everyone may not look like you. It breaks down these barriers…making sure everyone has an opportunity.”
This type of opportunity wasn’t available to Wheeler when he was growing up, who was focused on swimming while attending Leopold Elementary School and Cherokee Middle School before Madison West High School. Eventually, he made the decision to attend UW-Madison.
“When I was going through college orientation, I got pulled aside because I’m tall,” Wheeler said. “I immediately fell head over heels into the elite world of college rowing.”
He added it was likely the best experience he had in college.
“I feel like I learned a lot from it – just how to work hard and persevere through adversity,” Wheeler said.
Today, he works as a software developer for the Wisconsin Athletic Department and as a coach for the Milwaukee Rowing Club. Volunteering for STEM to Stern, he said, allows him to try to bring rowing to the masses and to create a more competitive and diverse community in the process.
“I really think it has a positive impact on these kids’ lives,” he said.
Bott agreed, adding that rowing is inherently a sport that brings people together.
“You’re in the same boat, moving in the same direction,” Bott said.
To learn more about STEM to Stern, visit https://stemtosternrowing.org.