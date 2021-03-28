For Rhea Stangel-Maier, the number 26 has double significance.
It was the 26 years the Town of Oregon resident worked for Dane County before retiring Jan. 15, as well as the 26 county parks she oversaw as the volunteer coordinator and adult conservation team manager since 2003.
She’s only the second person to hold the position after the parks volunteer program started in 1993. Stangel-Maier inherited a good foundation, she told the Observer/Press, and the program has steadily continued to grow.
When she began as an account clerk with the county, also in 1993, the Dane County Parks volunteer program had around 100 volunteers who put in approximately 1,500 hours that year, Stangel-Maier said. In 2019, that had grown to over 3,000 volunteers putting in more than 66,000 hours.
For the past 18 years since stepping into the role of volunteer coordinator, she has helped manage and triage those county residents who offer their time and energy to the maintenance and upkeep of the 26 county parks.
Those volunteer efforts, if paid labor, would be worth around $1.5 million, Stangel-Maier said, adding that since its inception, the volunteer program has made an estimated $17 million impact in county parks
In addition to the financial value that volunteerism brings to the parks, volunteers also offer value through their individual skill sets and passions, she said.
Volunteer opportunities range from monitoring bluebird houses, cleaning up dog parks or researching historical aspects of a park to clearing brush, mowing, planting trees and prairie seeds or hosting recreational and educational events.
“I would like to see the Volunteer Program continue to grow, because it’s a huge resource for Dane County,” Stangel-Maier said. “We have an abundant amount of volunteers, but are still looking at new ways to support them. I am excited to see the new opportunities that unfold and the new synergies, enthusiasm and ideas that will come.”
Even in 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic, without any school trips or big events because of the need to control group sizes – 1,200 volunteers still managed to log around 43,000 hours of work in the county parks.
“Working with volunteers has been a game changer for Dane County Parks,” county executive Joe Parisi wrote in a Jan. 11 news release announcing Stangel-Maier’s retirement. “Dane County would not have such an amazing park system without our devoted and passionate corps of volunteers and partners. I want to recognize the work of Rhea Stangel-Maier, parks volunteer coordinator, who led an amazingly successful volunteer program for 18 years.”
The pandemic helped to highlight how popular parks can be. Dane County Parks had a record high of 4 million visitors in 2020 – and a 25% increase in park visits, county executive Joe Parisi reported in a Jan. 11 news release announcing Stangel-Maier’s retirement.
‘A healthy exercise’
Of the many ways for people to recreate in county parks, volunteering is perhaps not first to come to mind, but like other activities, volunteering can be a “healthy exercise and a way to get outside and connect with others,” Stangel-Maier said.
About 30 years ago, Dane County began to prioritize outdoor recreation and protecting its natural resource areas. At the time, the county had around 3,200 acres of park land, she said.
One goal of building the parks system was to simultaneously create a formal volunteer program to help parks staff complete important projects while bringing awareness to a growing park system.
To help meet that goal, the county wanted to form ‘friends groups’ to partner with in every park property. There are 18 friends groups so far, Stangel-Maier said. Some are over 20 years old.
The groups can be small and loosely organized, or big and well-organized, but they’re all important, she said.
One such friends group is Anderson Park Friends, Inc., a nonprofit organization formed in 2014 working with Dane County Parks to develop Anderson Farm County Park in the Town of Oregon.
These groups spearhead and make projects move forward, Stangel-Maier said, and network with nonprofits, schools, FFA, and scouts groups to make that happen.
They also fundraise to bring money to the parks, “doing things the county can’t do,” she said, advocating for amenities and projects that might otherwise have gone unnoticed and unfunded. Money is additionally used to provide volunteers the resources needed work safely and effectively.
Volunteers bring their own tools to work, but there are training courses planned by the county such as chainsaw use and pesticide application.
The groups are directed to follow the individual parks’ master plans while doing restoration work, which are created by county naturalists and botanists.
And more accessible parks means more activities.
In her role, Stangel-Maier assisted with event coordination, too.
When friend groups planned story walks, Arbor Day celebrations, prairie plantings, maple syrup exhibits, bonfires, and wellness events for corporations, she helped the groups think through if available parking was sufficient and if safety precautions were sufficient. It was her job to help the events succeed.
“With limited park staff, utilizing volunteers is a wonderful partner to make projects move forward,” she said.
Providing a framework
Stangel-Maier was a presence from the earliest stages of a new friends group forming, to help with developing the organization’s structure, writing bylaws and policies, grant writing and goal setting park projects.
She said becoming a nonprofit can seem like a “monumental” learning curve for volunteers. Stangel-Maier also worked to help ensure equity in membership, and that groups were accepting everyone for volunteer projects and that projects stayed on task and stayed on timeline.
But some volunteer activities have drawn ire over the years from park guests. From cutting down of certain species of trees deemed invasive and prescribed burns to weeding and spraying pesticides, some friends group activities can be controversial.
Stangel-Maier would assist friend groups if they had issues to rectify, helping them understand why they were restoring a certain area of a park, and educated volunteers on park policies and safety procedures, so that they felt confident and well-versed on a project when interfacing with the public.
As the groups grew, they would become more confident how to handle when the public is concerned about what they’re doing, she said.
Heading into retirement
Stangel-Maier said she was honored and humbled to work with the Dane County Parks staff, the dedicated volunteers, and the passionate friends groups.
“It’s been a wonderful career,” she said.
Although Stangel-Maier had originally planned on retiring two years from now, the pandemic led her to reassess priorities for her future, and focus on family
But she will continue to be a familiar face in Dane County’s parks and will now be able to volunteer alongside the people with whom she’d built relationships for 18 years, while also looking forward to not being in a supervisory role.
“I will be back to volunteer,” Stangel-Maier said, happy that now she will have the time. “It’s in my blood.”