Fitchburg splash pad June 2

4-year-old Ben Lynch plays at the splash pad in McKee Farms Park on Wednesday, June 2 in Fitchburg.

 Photo by Benjamin Pierce

Summer is here.

That’s evidenced by how splash pad at McKee Farms Park officially reopened on June 1.

Kids and families can now engage in water-related fun and take a break from the hot temperatures.

