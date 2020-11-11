The 20th annual Shop with a Cop will be a little different this year because of COVID-19 - there won’t be shopping with the cops.
Instead of in-person shopping trips with kids, law enforcement officials from City of Fitchburg, Village of Oregon, City of Madison, Town of Madison, Dane County Sheriff's Office, City of Middleton, University of Wisconsin, City of Monona, Village of Waunakee, Village of Maple Bluff, Village of Shorewood Hills, Village of DeForest, Village of Blue Mounds, Village of Cross Plains, and Wisconsin State Capitol Police are set to purchase, wrap and deliver gifts to family’s homes on their own.
Officers will spend $300 on each family for a combination of gifts and necessities, according to a news release. Shop with a Cop is seeking donations before the end of November to support shopping in December, the release states.
The officers are expected to work with school districts and human service agencies to identify families in need, according to the release.
Contributions can be mailed to: Dane County Sheriff’s Office, ATTN: Shop With A Cop (Hayley Collins), 115 W. Doty St., Madison, WI 53793. Checks can be made payable to: Shop With A Cop — Dane County, Inc. All donations to the program are tax deductible.
While donations received by the end of this month will go to support children this year, the public can make contributions year-round.
For more information, call Deputy Hayley Collins at (608) 576-5931.