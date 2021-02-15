When Derrick McCann was a small boy living in Chicago, he found his life’s passion by listening to the hip-hop beats echoing from cars that drove past as he walked through his neighborhood.
It was one of McCann’s only sources of joy amid the struggles he and his sister, Nikyra McCann, faced as Black people growing up. He recalled enjoying the works of major rappers like Eminem, the Notorious B.I.G. and the late Tupac.
Now, the former Fitchburg resident and Nikyra go by rapper names Lil Rail and 608 Nikyra Monae. Having amassed thousands of followers across social-media platforms, the duo’s latest project speaks about the adversity they’ve faced, as well as the Black Lives Matter movement. They, with Madison-based producer DJ Pain 1, released a music video for their song “We Make Noise” within the last few weeks -- just in time for Black History Month. According to DJ Pain 1’S Twitter biography, he’s produced for major hip-hop artists like Ludacris, as well as Tech N9ne.
Lil Rail and 608 Nikyra Monae have more music that people can stream from platforms like Spotify, Pandora and Apple Music. Nikyra said she has performed at venues in Chicago, and Derrick said he has opened for artists at the Majestic Theatre in Madison and other places.
Getting to this level of success was not easy, Derrick said. But he said he never lost his sense of ambition.
Growing up, the siblings saw cockroaches and rats that would inhabit their childhood home, people in their neighborhood dying, violence and loved ones falling prey to substance abuse. All the while, the former Fitchburg resident and his sister dreamt of a better life in a different area.
For Derrick and Nikyra, who share a strong creative bond, that was helping others through music.
“So many people’s dreams die,” Derrick said. “My adversity made me keep hope.”
Though Derrick found his rapper identity as a boy, he has also become a songwriter and activist, too. Nikyra is now a mental health advocate in the Madison area.
In the wake of Black Lives Matter, the two felt even more compelled to share their stories -- as well as raise their voices for the Black people who have died as a result of police brutality within the last year.
That’s what spawned “We Make Noise,” Derrick said.
The video is set on State Street in downtown Madison, where demonstrations erupted last spring after George Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly eight minutes. Lil Rail raps to a laid-back hip-hop beat as 608 Nikyra Monae accompanies him on a verse. In the background is the colorful graffiti art that beautified State Street after businesses boarded up their windows.
“George Floyd is the reason we make noise,” Lil Rail raps during the refrain. Echoing him, 608 Nikyra Monae raps “Breonna Taylor is the reason we make noise.”
More lyrics discuss the notion that Black people can’t live to their full potential or “spread their wings” out of fear of police brutality and dying. In the beginning of the song, Lil Rail raps about how he can’t breathe or sleep at night because he wonders if it might be his last.
“You can play a Martin or a Malcolm and still be a victim,” he raps.
In Nikyra’s verse, she speaks about how Harriet Tubman should be on the $20 bill, as well as the struggles of being a Black woman.
“Black woman,” she raps. “We hurt / Black curse / Trauma-based at birth.”
Both Nikyra and Derrick want this song, as well as the others they’ve released to heal those who listen.
Derrick said the “We Make Noise” in particular preserves a moment in time.
“I just wanted to capture something that 10-20 years from now we can look back on,” he said. “It’s going to be part of history.”