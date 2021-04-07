For the first time in the Fitchburg Police Department’s history, it is seeking public feedback on updates to its policy manual.
The effort expands upon the department’s goal to ensure it remains accountable and transparent, deputy chief Matthew Laha told the Star.
While it is particularly timely amid the Black Lives Matter movement and its push to increase legitimacy among police agencies, he said, it’s been planning the update for about four years. The Common Council gave the department the go-ahead to start its update process last fall.
With the help of Lexipol, a Texas-based company that provides policy manuals, training bulletins and consulting services to public safety agencies around the United States, the update process will span nine months, Laha said. The updates are a precursor to the department seeking accreditation through the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group within the next couple of years, he said, which is a lengthy process of its own.
Policies will be posted to the police department’s website for three weeks, Laha said, with five new polices added each week.
For example, the department is currently looking for input on policies about the police chief’s role, law enforcement authority, oath of office, employee accountability and reporting of staff convictions.
Then, a Lexipol workgroup considers and reviews the feedback during the three week period, Laha said. After that, the workgroup finalizes the policy update, and it is put into the manual.
The updates could include changes to policy language, formatting, terminologies or even grammar, Laha said. But he did not provide any specific updates the public has offered the department.
“The feedback loop provides the department with a couple of advantages,” he said. “First, it’s an open forum to understand what our policies are.”
Laha said the updates also allow the public to know that the police department wants to hear from them. Reciprocally, officers are perceived as crucial parts of their community, he said. And they are empowered with a much better understanding of who they serve and what rules to follow.
Another upside is that the department was planning for this even before the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minnesota police led to protests last summer, Laha said. The tactics used, including an officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes, sparked national conversations about police department’s use of force policies, particularly chokeholds. Laha said the department already had policies prohibiting the use of the tactic.
“We want to get this as right as possible,” Laha said. “We can build upon a lot of the work we’ve been doing to keep Fitchburg safe.”
The department encourages community members to review the posted policies and provide input by emailing policyfeedback@fitchburgwi.gov, calling 270-4380 or clicking a link on the web page, Laha said. The link leads the web user to a form they can fill out.