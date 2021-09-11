Photos: City of Fitchburg holds remembrance ceremony on 20th anniversary of 9/11

City of Fitchburg holds a 9/11 rememberance ceremony

Members of the City of Fitchburg's honor guard salute during a bell ringing during the city's 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 11, at Fire Station No. 1.

The City of Fitchburg fire and police departments held a remembrance ceremony on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at Fire Station No. 1 on Saturday, Sept. 11.

The ceremony involved fire department chief Joe Pulvermacher reading of the times of each terrorist attack that took place on the day two decades ago, including both World Trade Center towers in New York City, the Pentagon and a plane headed for Washington, D.C., that was taken down in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, as passengers regained control of the aircraft. After the times of each attack and the collapse of the World Trade Center buildings were read, firefighter Jesus Villagomez rang a bell to signify the loss.

