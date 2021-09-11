Photos: City of Fitchburg holds remembrance ceremony on 20th anniversary of 9/11

The City of Fitchburg fire and police departments held a remembrance ceremony on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at Fire Station No. 1 on Saturday, Sept. 11.
The ceremony involved fire department chief Joe Pulvermacher reading of the times of each terrorist attack that took place on the day two decades ago, including both World Trade Center towers in New York City, the Pentagon and a plane headed for Washington, D.C., that was taken down in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, as passengers regained control of the aircraft. After the times of each attack and the collapse of the World Trade Center buildings were read, firefighter Jesus Villagomez rang a bell to signify the loss.
Members of the City of Fitchburg's honor guard present the flags at the beginning of the city's 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 11, at Fire Station No. 1.
City of Fitchburg mayor Aaron Richardson speaks about where he was when he first heard about the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center buildings, and how he thought of the uncertainty felt by people like his sister who was an active service member at the time during the city's 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 11, at Fire Station No. 1.
Members of the City of Fitchburg Fire Department listen as the bell is rang in remembrance of those lost during the city's 9/11 20th anniversary memorial ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 11, at Fire Station No. 1.
City of Fitchburg firefighter inspector Jesus Villagomez rings the bell to signify the time the south World Trade Center tower being struck 20 years ago during the city's 9/11 anniversary remembrance ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 11, at Fire Station No. 1.
City of Fitchburg police chief Joe Pulvermacher reads off the timestamps of each plane that was involved in the terrorist attacks, which hit the World Trade Center buildings, the Pentagon or crashed in a Shanksville, Pennsylvania, field 20 years ago, during the city's 9/11 anniversary remembrance ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 11, at Fire Station No. 1.
City of Fitchburg Ald. Randy Udell (Dist. 4) sits during a moment of silence held following the toll of the bell during the city's 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 11, at Fire Station No. 1.
