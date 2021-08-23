After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Agora Art Fair’s pivot to a virtual platform in 2020, the festival was back this year as an in-person affair.
Over 100 Wisconsin artists showcased the best of their prose through a variety of mediums, including painting, ceramics, jewelry, photography, glass, metals, woodwork, mixed media, fiber and sculpture on Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Agora, 5500 E. Cheryl Parkway, just two miles south of the Beltline off Fish Hatchery Road.
The event also included a kite-flying exhibition, a beer and wine garden, a children’s art yard, live music on two stages, a hands-on art experience for adults and refreshments.
Food and beverage selections were supplied by local vendors, and include brats, hot dogs, barbeque, tacos, chicken, wraps, salads, jambalaya, ice cream and pastries.