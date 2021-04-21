Ever since Fitchburg resident Jasmine Zapata was five years old, she’s wanted to be a doctor.
And even before the COVID-19 health crisis, Zapata told the Star her goal in her medical practice has been to bring awareness to the racial inequities of the American healthcare system.
Now, the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Medicine pediatrician and public health leader is a prominent voice in how the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately impacted the Black community.
Zapata, who has a doctorate in medicine and Masters degree in public health from UW-Madison, has delivered around 24 presentations since 2017, addressing how race can be what she calls a “social determinant” of health. She’s also spoken to various Dane County organizations and businesses about healthcare disparities in the Black community, as well as enhancing trust in Black women who work in her field.
In February, Zapata presented on “Combating Racial Inequities in Infant Mortality: A Personal and Professional Journey” to the UW-Madison Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology. In that lecture, Zapata identified the leading causes of Black infant mortality in the state, as well as major health problems affecting babies born prematurely.
Such inequities are amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic, she said, pointing to data from the APM Research Lab.
One in every 555 Black Americans has died of COVID-19, which amounts to 179.8 deaths per 1000,000 people, according to the APM data. Their white counterparts have had one COVID-19 death per group of 665 people, or 150.2 deaths per population of 100,000.
In Dane County, someone who is Black is 170% more likely to contract COVID-19 than someone who is white, according to data on Public Health Madison and Dane County’s data dashboard. Of those in the Black population who were sickened, 5.7% were hospitalized, a percentage higher than other races.
Approximately 1 of every 200 Black people who got sick died, according to the data dashboard; that’s a lower rate than those who are white, but higher than those who are either Asian or American Indigenious.
As she has outlined in many presentations, Zapata said a high percentage of Black people have worked in “essential” industries amid the crisis.
Those include jobs in food service, tourism, retail and manufacturing. That means they are a community less likely to work from home. If they already have a lack of access to adequate healthcare, that can be particularly devastating, she said.
Zapata said her own family had a brush with the disease. Her mother, husband and three children all contracted the illness.
“It was very, very scary,” Zapata said. “I’m so thankful that we survived.”
But the bout with COVID-19 has made her feel that much more motivated to speak out.
“My goal is to really help people survive and thrive during the pandemic, regardless of their background,” Zapata said.
There are environmental inequities outside of work environments that have made the pandemic more difficult to navigate for the Black community, Zapata said.
She said there are five key social determinants that dictate a person’s quality of health. They include access to quality education, healthcare, having economic stability, your neighborhood and the overall community you live in.
A large proportion of the Black community gets the short end of that stick, Zapata explained. Zapata said Black people see higher rates of obesity and diabetes as well as financial turmoil. That can result in a lack of access to necessary medicines or doctors.
And when it comes to education, Zapata said she has helped to document disparities even in high school graduation rates.
The Black community also tends to live in neighborhoods where living conditions are considered unsafe.
“If we as doctors tell you to be healthy and workout, and if you are in a neighborhood that feels unsafe, or if you don’t have the luxury of sidewalks, that can impact your health,” Zapata explained.
Such inequities are largely systemic, she said.
That means that there's racism embedded in Western society, particularly through its laws. Zapata explained that can lead to issues with healthcare, politics, education and other realms.
“COVID-19 just highlighted a lot of the racial injustices,” Zapata, a Black woman herself, said. “Now was the time to take (the conversation) up a notch.”