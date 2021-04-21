Fitchburg resident Jasmine Zapata can recall wanting to be a doctor as early as age 5.
Now, the pediatrician is a prominent voice in how the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately impacted the Black community. Zapata also works as an assistant professor in the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health in the Department of Pediatrics.
Even before the COVID-19 health crisis, Zapata, a Black woman herself, told the Star her medical practice goals have been to bring awareness to the racial inequities of the American healthcare system.
“COVID-19 just highlighted a lot of the racial injustices,” Zapata said. “Now was the time to take (the conversation) up a notch.”
Since 2017, Zapata has delivered around 24 presentations on topics relating to race and healthcare. Aiding her in her expertise is a doctorate in medicine, as well as a Masters degree in public health, from UW-Madison, according to her 12-page resume.
She's spoken to various Dane County businesses and organizations about how race can influence what she calls "social determinants" of health, according to her resume. Zapata has also given trainings on adverse childhood experiences, been a keynote speaker about mental health and lectured on enhancing trust with Black women in the healthcare system.
In February, Zapata presented on “Combating Racial Inequities in Infant Mortality: A Personal and Professional Journey” to the UW-Madison Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology. In that lecture, she identified the leading causes of Black infant mortality in the state, as well as major health problems affecting babies born prematurely.
Such inequities are only amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic, she said, pointing to data from the APM Research Lab.
One in every 555 Black Americans has died of COVID-19, which amounts to 179.8 deaths per 1000,000 people, according to the APM data. Their white counterparts have had one COVID-19 death per group of 665 people, or 150.2 deaths per population of 100,000.
In Dane County, someone who is Black is 170% more likely to contract COVID-19 than someone who is white, according to data on Public Health Madison and Dane County’s data dashboard. Of those in the Black population who were sickened, 5.7% were hospitalized, a percentage higher than other races.
Approximately 1 of every 200 Black people who got sick died, according to the data dashboard; that’s a lower rate than those who are white, but higher than those who are either Asian or American Indigenous.
Contributing to those numbers is the high percentage of Black people who have worked in “essential” industries amid the crisis, Zapata said.
Those include occupations in food service, tourism, retail and manufacturing. And those jobs don't offer as many opportunities to work from home.
But there are are inequities beyond workplace that have made the pandemic that much more difficult for Black people to navigate, Zapata said.
She said there are the five key social determinants that dictate a person’s health. They are economic stability, education, health and healthcare, neighborhood and built environment and social and community context.
A large proportion of the Black community lacks access to those, Zapata explained.
She said Black people see higher rates of obesity and diabetes, as well as financial turmoil. That can result in a lack of access to necessary medicines or doctors. And when it comes to education, Zapata said "we have documented disparities even in high school graduation rates."
The Black community also tends to live in neighborhoods where living conditions are considered dangerous, she said.
“If we as doctors tell you to be healthy and workout, and if you are in a neighborhood that feels unsafe, or if you don’t have the luxury of sidewalks, that can impact your health,” Zapata explained.
And the disparities Black people face are largely systemic, she said.
Systemic racism is different from overt racism, Zapata explained, in how it is deeply embedded in a society's laws. Pieces of the past still permeate, which can to issues with healthcare, politics and education.
But a brush with COVID-19 has motivated Zapata that much more to break that cycle. Her mother, husband and three children also contracted the illness, she said.
"When I look at the (data) as a black woman who had COVID-19, I don't take that lightly," she said. "This is a public health crisis that we have to continue to bring awareness to and address. I am thankful there is hope on the horizon."