Pack ’n the Park 2018

Mariam Kutkut, center, plays a game called Bozo Buckets with her sisters Jenna, left, and Elna, right, at the Pack ’n the Park event on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, at McKee Farms Park.

 Photo by Kimberly Wethal

The annual summer party at McKee Farms Park is back for 2021.

Pack ‘N the Park, held each year in August, will return from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at McKee Farms Park, 2930 Chapel Valley Road. Each year, the event features fare that can be purchased from trucks, carnival games and bouncy houses; the night will wrap up with a free screening of “Tom & Jerry: The Movie” that will start at around 8:15 p.m.

The event is free to attend.

For more information, visit the event page on Facebook by searching “Pack ‘N the Park with Fitchburg Recreation.”

