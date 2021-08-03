The annual summer party at McKee Farms Park is back for 2021.
Pack ‘N the Park, held each year in August, will return from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at McKee Farms Park, 2930 Chapel Valley Road. Each year, the event features fare that can be purchased from trucks, carnival games and bouncy houses; the night will wrap up with a free screening of “Tom & Jerry: The Movie” that will start at around 8:15 p.m.
The event is free to attend.
For more information, visit the event page on Facebook by searching “Pack ‘N the Park with Fitchburg Recreation.”