The Fitchburg Optimist Club is looking to hear from local students who have demonstrated a commitment to serving youths.
The club is accepting applicants for its 2021 Scholarship for Community Service to Youth, a $1,000 scholarship aimed at supporting a local student who has demonstrated their commitment to giving back to the community by volunteering or working with youth. Applications are being accepted now until 10 p.m. Saturday, April 3.
The scholarship is open to those 21 and younger, who live in Fitchburg, and have been accepted into an accredited academic or training program for this fall. The winner can expect to be notified in late April or early May.
For more information or to view the application, visit http://tiny.cc/qmxqtz.