A local church hopes to help others across the world with a shoe donation drive.
Memorial United Church of Christ, 5705 Lacy Road, is accepting donations of new, like-new and gently used shoes, which will be donated to Funds2Orgs, a shoe collection organization. Donations will be accepted until June 13.
The shoes will be sent to people in need in countries such as Haiti, Honduras and others in Central America and Africa.
Rebecca Malke, director of faith development at the church, wrote in a press release that the no-cost shoe drive is a win for everyone
“You get rid of shoes that have been sitting in your closet, the church gets money to continue to do the good work we do in the community, and shoes that might otherwise be sent to landfills are given to help small businesses and families in developing countries.”
Shoes can be placed in a collection bin outside the church. All sizes and styles of shoes are acceptable.