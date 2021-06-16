This year, the City of Fitchburg is celebrating the summer solstice with a free live music event.
The inaugural “Make Music Fitchburg” event will take place June 21 across the city, where participating businesses and parks will feature concerts on streets, sidewalks and wherever else live music can happen.
The event is part of “Make Music Day,” according to a Facebook post on the Fitchburg Economic Development page, which is a global celebration encouraging musicians of all ages to show off their talents.
People can participate by signing up at makemusicday.org/fitchburg, where they can also find a full event schedule. And businesses, buildings, schools, churches and other venues can visit the same website to offer their outdoor spaces as concert locations.
Make Music Day, according to the Facebook post, began in France in 1982 as the Fete de la Musique, and is an event that has spread to over 1,000 cities across 120 countries.
Punctuating the day, Concerts at McKee will kick off its season at 7 p.m. at McKee Farms Park, 2930 Chapel Valley Road, with Lynda & the ZEROS headlining.
