A prospective youth workforce center project in Fitchburg received a recent financial boost in the form of a $1 million donation.
The center will cater to young adults looking to get involved in the trades or entrepreneurism. More information and an official announcement is planned for September, the Star previously reported.
Jerry Frautschi, a philanthropist from Madison, donated $1 million to the project, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County (BGCDC) announced in a press release on Thursday. The money will be used “to cover construction costs and ongoing operating expenses”, according to the release.
Frautschi and his wife, Pleasant Rowland, are “proud” to support the project, according to the release.
“The BGCDC plays a vitally important role in helping to prepare the youth in our communities for their future success,” Mr. Frautschi says in the release. “The new workforce center will be a shining example of vision, collaboration and community support. Pleasant and I are both proud to be among the organization’s many supporters.”
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County’s three-story youth workforce center is slated for 5525 Verona Road, formerly the location of biotech company Thermo Fisher Scientific.
Michael Johnson, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County, called the donation an investment in the future of young people.
“It will allow us to continue providing opportunities for thousands of young people throughout Dane County to help them earn a sustainable living,” he said in the release.