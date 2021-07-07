Lovers of comic books will be able to gather in Fitchburg this month.
The Madison Comic Book Convention will be hosted at the Hawthorn Suites, 5421 Caddis Bend, on Saturday, July 17. The convention will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the free event is open to the public.
Both “golden age” and more recent comic books, as well as collectibles, will be available for purchase at the event, according to a press release.
Dealers will also buy comic books from attendees as well, the release states.
For more information, visit www.epguides.com/comics or call Alan at (309) 657-1599.