City on a Hill is planning to distribute 35,000 pounds of food to the community Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Starting at 10 a.m. volunteers from the 2924 Fish Hatchery Road church will package food into family-sized boxes and transport them to local food banks, communities, faith based organizations and nonprofits, according to a news release from the church. Up to 2,000 boxes are set to contain fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products and meat, the release states. The event will go as long as supplies last.
The food distribution event is in partnership with Farmers to Families, according to the news release. As part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance program, the United States Department of Agriculture’s marketing service is joining forces with national, regional and local distributors whose workforces have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The entities are purchasing up to $6 billion in fresh produce, dairy and meat products from American producers of all sizes, the release states.
For information, contact lead pastor Dave Jacobson at djacobson@cityonahill.co or call (336) 306-4648.