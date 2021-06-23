Parents and kids interested in enjoying a book while experiencing the great outdoors this summer might find the new StoryWalk at McKee Farms Park of interest.
In kicking off its summer reading program, the Fitchburg Public Library unveiled the walk June 10, youth services manager Tim Powers told the Star, to last until the cold winter months.
The walk currently showcases 18 different stands featuring laminated pages from “The Three Billy Goats Buenos” by Susan Middleton Elya, a bilingual take on “The Three Billy Goats Gruff” that poses the question: “Why is the troll so grumpy?” That book will be on display until autumn.
The intention going forward is to feature three books a year, Powers said, with a different story displayed for spring, summer and fall. The stands are taken down in the winter to avoid damage from the elements, he said.
All participants have to do is saunter through the park and stop at each stand to read a page from the featured book. They start their journey at the path near the park shelter, Powers said, and there’s no time limit for when people can participate in the walk.
He said there had been talk of creating a StoryWalk for a while, and the need for outdoor activities during the pandemic pushed the idea to the forefront. The Friends of the Fitchburg Library donated $2,000 to build the StoryWalk.
“Especially for people that still don't feel comfortable coming inside a building where there may be larger groups of people gathering, this provides an outdoor activity that they can do on their own time,” he said.
StoryWalk participants reap many benefits, Powers said.
Those include early literacy skills and physical activity, he said. The StoryWalk is also intended to encourage positive family and community interaction.
“As we were installing it on that Thursday, all the people, including the adults, retired people, people that were there on their rollerblades, people that were taking their children for a walk, were stopping and reading the book,” Powers said.