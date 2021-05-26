The Fitchburg Public Library has resumed its summer reading program through Saturday, Aug. 7.
Youth Services Manager Tim Powers told the Star that the program aims to keep kids’ reading skills from dropping off over the summer, and foster a love of books in all participants. Like last year, the program will run through a platform called “Beanstack,” he said.
Powers said registration runs until the final day of the program, which is on Saturday, Aug. 7. To register, visit the Fitchburg Public Library, fitchburgwi.gov/822/Library, website to join and create a Beanstack account.
There are four separate categories for participants, including pre-readers, ages six through twelve, ages 13 through 17 and adults, Powers said. But for the most part, the program has the same idea for everyone, which is keeping track of reading progress and showing up to the library to collect prizes, he said.
And the Beanstack platform is a “really easy” way for readers to track the number of books read and overall time spent reading throughout the summer, he said. When a reader hits a certain number of books or minutes spent reading, they will earn a badge and a prompt to pick up a prize from the library.
Some of these prizes include gift cards to local businesses, Powers said. Participants will also be added to an end-of-summer raffle with larger prizes such as Nintendo Switch for kids and teens or a Kindle Paperwhite for adults.
Powers hopes that the program inspires participants to keep up their reading beyond the summer.
“Our goal is they continue reading throughout the whole year, and that way, hopefully, we foster enjoyment and love for reading and it'll continue for a lifetime,” he said.