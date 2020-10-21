The Fitchburg Public Library is offering a free reading program for kids beginning school for the first time.
The program, titled “1000 Books Before Kindergarten,” is designed to help children from birth through age 6 learn how to read. Exposing kids to a wide variety of stories will give them “an even greater advantage, including the chance to hear new words and concepts,” the Fitchburg Public Library website states.
Parents or guardians can help their kids begin their reading journey by signing up for the program on the website. They will receive a folder to keep track of their books, the website states. Anytime a child reads or listens to an entire book, they can color in a dinosaur footprint for each story read. Reading logs to keep track of books can be found on the library’s website.
After kids read 1,000 books, they are eligible to receive a prize.
For more information, call visit fitchburg.gov.