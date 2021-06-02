The Fitchburg Public Library has expanded its service offerings and in-person hours as of Wednesday, June 2.
Library patrons who are fully vaccinated are able to browse shelves in-person without a face covering, according to an email news release. But masks, as well as social distancing, are still encouraged, the release states.
The library is also open for in-person services from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Patrons can use computers for two hours per day, browse collections, use study rooms, get reference assistance and other services, according to the release.
The meeting, conference, quiet and storytime rooms remain closed, the release states. Touch screens and toys remain removed from the children’s library to maintain a safe and clean environment.
All returned materials must be placed in a book drop, the release states.
Library staff continue to take health precautions, including shielding at service points, regular cleaning of high-use surfaces and hand sanitizing stations, according to the release.
Curbside services will be for same-day pickup online, the release states.
For more information, visit fitchburgwi.gov.